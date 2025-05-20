BMC Steps Up Pre-Monsoon Preparedness Ahead of Southwest Monsoon Arrival in Mumbai

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department has forecast the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Mumbai during the first week of June. In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its pre-monsoon preparedness to ensure smooth civic functioning and minimal inconvenience to residents. Dr. Vipin Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) and Chairman of the Mumbai Suburban District Disaster Management Authority, chaired a high-level review meeting at BMC headquarters today.

The meeting included key officials such as Additional Municipal Commissioners Dr. Amit Saini and Abhijit Bangar, Deputy Commissioner Kishor Gandhi, zone-wise deputy and assistant commissioners, and department heads.

During the meeting, Dr. Sharma directed all departments to conduct joint inspections, surveys, and ensure coordination with agencies like the Indian Meteorological Department, NDRF, Coast Guard, Railways, and utility providers such as BEST, Tata Power, and Adani Energy.

To ensure quick emergency response, NDRF teams will be stationed in urban and suburban areas, with traffic police instructed to create green corridors for their rapid movement. The Disaster Management Department confirmed the readiness of pumps, diesel generators, and stormwater drainage systems to tackle potential waterlogging.

Dr. Sharma emphasized the importance of ensuring manhole covers remain sealed and called for joint action between the railways and BMC to prevent flooding near tracks. He also reviewed tree trimming work and instructed authorities to verify structural stability certificates for billboards and mobile towers. Billboards lacking valid certification will have their licenses cancelled.

Hospitals have been asked to confirm the operational status of backup power systems, and all departments were urged to take proactive measures against monsoon-related diseases. The fire brigade will deploy additional lifeguards along the coastline, and agencies have been told to stay alert during high tides.

Progress on retaining walls in landslide-prone zones and relocation of residents from unsafe buildings was also reviewed.

Dr. Sharma concluded with a call for unified efforts, urging all departments to stay vigilant and work in close coordination to ensure a safe and disruption-free monsoon season for Mumbai.