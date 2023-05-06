BMC to set up Asia's largest bio-gas plant in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up Asia's largest bio-gas plant in Mumbai to scientifically treat the segregated wet-waste of the city into compressed bio-gas (CBG). The upcoming plant will have the capacity to treat 1,000 tonnes of wet waste every day.

According to a report of Indian Express, BMC will set up this plant jointly with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which is a Public Sector Undertaking of the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

The proposed plant will have a maximum capacity of treating 1,000 tonnes of wet waste every day, which will be nearly one-third of the daily wet waste that is generated in Mumbai on a daily basis. This will be the largest bio-gas plant in Asia in terms of treatment capacity and the basic idea behind setting up this plant is to recycle the city’s waste for an useful purpose, said the Senior official.

The basic idea behind setting up this plant is to make sure that there is in-situ production of gas supply. We had set up a small demonstration center of this plant in Haji Ali, but this is the first time such a large scale plant will be created in Mumbai for gas production, the official said.