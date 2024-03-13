BMC's Mahim Beach Beautification Project to Bring New Shine to Koliwada and Fort

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up beautification projects in various areas of Mumbai. As part of this, the Vihar area along the beach at Mahim Koliwada and the protective wall erected for security purposes will be beautified. As a result, the civic body is confident that the Mahim Fort area and the seafood plaza will have a pleasant experience for the residents as well as the tourists.



The beach at Mahim Koliwada is a special choice of tourists. Koliwada is also located next to this beach. Meanwhile, an architectural consultant has been appointed to beautify the vihar area and the retaining wall along the coast. The vihar area and the retaining wall will be beautified as per the architectural consultant's plan. A protective wall has been erected here to protect the beach from the rising waves of the sea during the rainy season or other times.

Mahim Fort, located along the beach at Koliwada, will also be repaired and renovated. The soil on the steps of the fort, old tiles and plaster on the walls will be removed.

After the completion of the work, a plan of beautification work will be prepared and repair and restoration of the fort will be started.

The retaining wall, which is 130 metres long and about two and a half feet high, will be beautified on all three sides.

1) A food plaza has been constructed adjacent to the Vihar area. The site will also be beautified.

2) With a length of about 130 meters and an average width of 10 meters, tourists will be able to enjoy the dishes made by women self-help groups of Koliwada and travel to the vast beach.

Permanent toilets and water – During the rainy season, Koli folk cannot go to sea, so their boats can be kept on this vihar area. Ajit Kumar Ambi, Assistant Commissioner, G North Division, said that in the coming days, while providing maximum facilities, permanent toilets and water will be made available after obtaining the prescribed permissions.