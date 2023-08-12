Body of missing BJP functionary Sana Khan dumped in river; accused confesses

In a significant development, the Nagpur police have achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation of the missing case of BJP office bearer Sana Khan. The police have successfully apprehended Sana Khan's business partner, identified as Amit alias Pappu Sahu, who has reportedly confessed to the heinous crime. Sana Khan, an official from the BJP in Nagpur, went missing after her departure for Jabalpur on August 1.

Amit Sahu, the accused, has admitted to the police that he killed Sana Khan and disposed of her body in the Hiran River. Amit Sahu was taken by the police to the river where he reportedly disposed of Sana Khan's body. However, despite thorough search efforts, the body has not yet been located.

The incident unfolded when Sana Khan, a BJP official hailing from Nagpur, embarked on a journey to Jabalpur on August 1. Upon her arrival on August 2, she communicated with her mother, confirming her safe arrival in Jabalpur. However, all contact ceased thereafter, with her phone going offline. Apprehensions rose, prompting Sana Khan's mother to contact her business partner, Amit Sahu, who offered an evasive response. Concerned for her daughter's well-being, Sana's mother filed a complaint with the police.

The police swiftly dispatched a team to Jabalpur to delve into the case, where they sought to locate Sana Khan's business partner, Amit Sahu. However, Sahu managed to evade the authorities before their arrival. Amid the investigation, a breakthrough emerged when a waiter from a dhaba owned by the accused, Pappu Sahu, confessed to having cleaned blood from Amit Sahu's car. This revelation added crucial pieces to the puzzle.

The Nagpur Crime Branch diligently pursued Amit alias Pappu Sahu, ultimately apprehending him after an intensive overnight search. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the shocking murder of Sana Khan. The suspect is slated to appear before the Nagpur court today.