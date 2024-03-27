Bomb Threat on Mumbai-Bound Kamayani Express, No Suspicious Object Found

Bomb threat on Mumbai-bound Kamayani Express on Wednesday, March 27. After three hours of searching by the RPF, dog squad and bomb disposal squad, no suspicious object was found.

After the information of explosives on a train going from Ballia to Mumbai, chaos among the passengers erupted. The train was stopped for about three hours at Janghai railway station near the Prayagraj-Jaunpur border, and an intensive search was conducted.

VIDEO | Bomb threat on Mumbai-bound #KamayaniExpress. No suspicious object was found after three hours of search by RPF, dog squad and bomb disposal squad.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/lUcsFWJtcn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 27, 2024

After the search, the bomb rumour turned out to be a hoax. It is being told that there was information about explosives in the bag in the 11071 Kamayani Express train running from Ballia to Kurla.

Following the search operation, the train was made to depart from the spot to its destination. The railway police investigated the matter to ascertain the reason and source behind the hoax bomb threat call on the Kamayani Express train.