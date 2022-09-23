Bombay HC denies Shinde faction’s plea to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena was today dealt a big blow, with the Bombay High Court rejecting their request to organise a Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The rebel camp, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, already has permission for the rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground.

Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, who rebelled from the party along with Mr Shinde, had intervened in Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea in the Bombay High Court, claiming that they are the real Shiv Sena. The Thackeray's labelled Mumbai civic body’s decision to deny permission to it for Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park here was expected and claimed it was “very bad script of the BJP”. Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, the spokesperson of the Thackeray-led Sena, also accused the BJP of trying to corner her party with the denial of permission for the rally on October 5.