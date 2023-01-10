Bombay HC directs CBI to file affidavit on Venugopal Dhoot's plea against arrest in Loan fraud case

The Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file by Friday its affidavit in response to a petition of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot, seeking to quash an FIR registered in a bank loan fraud case, to declare his arrest as arbitrary and illegal and to be released on bail.

When the plea came up for hearing, advocate Kuldeep Patil asked for one-week time to seek instructions on the same. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan said the agency shall file its affidavit by Friday and posted the petition for hearing the same day (January 13).

Advocate Sandeep Ladda, appearing for Dhoot, sought an urgent hearing and said Dhoot is suffering from 99 per cent blockage in heart. The bench said it would have to give the CBI time to file its affidavit.



The bench said it would consider on Friday whether the two advocates should be given a hearing. Dhoot in his plea has sought for the CBI FIR to be quashed and for the probe to be stayed, as well as his release on bail. He was arrested on December 26, 2022, and is presently in judicial custody.

In his plea, Dhoot termed his arrest by the CBI as arbitrary, illegal, done without following due procedure of law and in gross violation of section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates for a notice to be issued to accused to join the probe and to make an arrest only if absolutely necessary.

The HC in its judgment on Monday granting bail to the Kochhars had come down heavily on the CBI for making the arrest in a casual and mechanical manner and without the application of mind.