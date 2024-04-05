Bombay HC Directs State Govt to Decide on Arun Gawli's Sentence Remission Plea Within Four Weeks

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday directed the state government to decide within four weeks on its plea seeking remission of sentence to notorious don Arun Gawli as per a government order dated January 10, 2006.

Gawli has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. He is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail. The government decision of January 10, 2006, provides for remission of sentence for prisoners who have served 14 years in jail and have completed 65 years of age.



Gawli, who has turned 70, has been in jail since May 2008. On January 12, 2023, the jail superintendent rejected Gawli's application seeking remission of sentence, citing that he could not be given the benefit of the government decision. Gawli had approached the High Court. On behalf of Gawli, Adv. Mir Nagman Ali argued the case. His petition was heard before Justices Vinay Joshi and Vrushali Joshi.