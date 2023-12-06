Bombay HC pulls up Maha govt for delay in implementation of fire safety rules

The Bombay High Court admonished the Maharashtra government on Wednesday, pointing out that a recurring pattern of fire incidents in Mumbai, claiming lives every other day, underscores the government's sluggish approach to enforcing fire safety rules and regulations.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor said this was a very very serious issue and no laxness can be accepted. Fire incidents appear to be on a rise. Every other day in this city there is a fire incident and there are reports of people losing their lives, CJ Upadhyaya said.

The court said it was not its job to keep prompting the government on what steps need to be taken. This is not done. Are we sitting here to prompt you (the government) for every action? Is this our job? What is all this happening here? CJ Upadhyaya said.

The bench referred to the fire incident which occurred recently in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai, where an 82-year-woman and her 60-year-old son lost their lives. The manner in which these two deaths have occurred is this what you (government) want for the people in this city to lose their loved family members like this? CJ Upadhyaya asked.

Additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan informed the court that an expert committee, formed last year, had in February 2023 submitted its report. The bench noted that the report was submitted in February and no steps have been taken till now. We are in December now. What is the government doing? Any laxness cannot be accepted, the court said.