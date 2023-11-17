Bombay HC raps Maha govt for non completion of website for sales tax tribunal

The Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government, stating that in a progressive state like Maharashtra, tribunals should not lag behind in adopting technology. The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the government's delay in establishing an official website for the state sales tax tribunal.

In an order dated October 12, a division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain stated that the creation and functionalization of the website for the state sales tax tribunal should not be a prolonged process.

In the present era, the courts and tribunals, which cater to the demands of the consumers of justice, cannot be expected to function without the basic requirement of an official website, to say the least, the court said. The bench cited the Supreme Court’s observation that technology plays an essential role in securing access to courtrooms and as a result, access to justice for citizens across the country.

In embracing technology, the tribunals in a progressive state like Maharashtra cannot remain primitive. Providing a website would certainly enhance the efficiency in the working of the tribunal and make effective access to justice, the court said. The bench noted that in June this year, it was informed that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) had agreed to develop the tribunal’s website.

The court had then directed the finance department to consider the issue of budgetary approval and had sought compliance by August. In October, the tribunal’s president informed the court that the government and the tribunal were taking steps to develop the website. The bench, in its order, noted that steps need to be taken expeditiously so that the website commences on or before December 31.