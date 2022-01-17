Bombay HC refuses anticipatory bail to Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in alleged attempt to murder case

The Bombay High Court refused anticipatory bail to Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case.

However, the anticipatory bail of another co-accused Manish Dalvi was allowed by the Bombay High Court.

Rane, earlier on January 4, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the Bombay High Court after the Sindhudurg district court refused his application in the case.

A case has been filed against Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker.

On December 18, Parab, a Kankavli resident had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh Rane.

( With inputs from ANI )

