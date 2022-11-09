Bombay HC refuses to grant urgent stay on bail granted to MP Sanjay Raut

Bombay High Court refuses to grant urgent stay on bail granted to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut; to hear ED's plea against bail on Thursday.

He was in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.Raut had in his bail plea claimed the case against him was a perfect example of “abuse of power" and “political vendetta".The ED had opposed Raut’s plea, saying he played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted “behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.