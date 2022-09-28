Bombay HC reserves order on Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Mumbai, Sep 28 The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail application of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Justice N.J. Jamadar heard the bail of the senior Nationalist Congress Party leader for two days before reserving his order.

Deshmukh, 72, was arrested in November 1, 2021 by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged case of money-laundering under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and other charges.

The ED had initiated the probe against Deshmukh and others after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its FIR against him earlier on April 21, 2021 for alleged corruption, misuse of official position, etc.

Later, the ED also entered the picture with multiple raids on Deshmukh's home and offices in Mumbai, Nagpur and finally arrested him.

Last Monday, a Supreme Court bench of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli had directed the Bombay High Court to expedite the hearing of Deshmukh's bail plea, pending here since March 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor