Bombay HC Seeks Clarity on Jarange-Patil's Treatment Decision Amid Hunger Strike for Maratha Reservation

Manoj Jarange Patil, currently on a hunger strike to demand the fulfillment of government promises regarding Maratha reservation, is in a critical condition. Despite his deteriorating health and refusal to accept treatment, the state government has taken the matter to the Bombay High Court. In a hearing before Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Shyam Chandak, the court instructed Jarange's lawyers to confirm within 10 minutes whether he will undergo treatment or not.

Jarange has been on a hunger strike since February 10, abstaining from both food and water, leading to severe weakness. Concerned about his well-being, the state government sought court intervention as Jarange resisted medical supervision. The court addressed Jarange's lawyers, emphasizing the need for clarity on his stance regarding treatment.

"If the state government is taking care of you, what is your problem in accepting treatment? It is your right to protest as a citizen of India. However, it is also your responsibility to ensure that law and order situation does not arise," the court said.

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the decision to hold a special session for Maratha reservation, which will be held on February 20. A bill on Maratha reservation is likely to be passed. A notification in this regard is also likely to become law in the session. Manoj Jarange-Patil is sitting on a hunger strike again due to confusion over the implementation of the draft definition of relatives in the Maratha-Kunbi reservation. This is likely to increase the anger of Maratha protesters against the state government. In view of this, the state government has decided to call a special session of the legislature on February 20.