Bombay High Court dismisses Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare's plea for restoration of security

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Rajan Vichare seeking the restoration of his security, which had been reduced by the government.

A bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Abhay Waghase rejected the petition, saying that there was no merit in the plea.

Rajan Vichare was given 2+2 security, which means two police officers during the day and two police officers at night. The state government later reduced security to 1+1, i.e., one police officer during the day and another during the night. He then petitioned the Supreme Court through advocate Nitin Satpute, alleging that the action was politically motivated.

The MP claimed that the government was providing double police security to private personal assistants, party workers, and some people who are not even in positions but are close to Shinde at the expense of the state exchequer, while the security of those aligned with UBT Shiv Sena was reduced.