Bombay High Court's big relief to Hasan Mushrif

NCP leader Hasan Mushrif has been given major relief by the Bombay High Court. The high court has directed the ED not to take any coercive action against Hasan Mushrif till March 24.

Hasan Mushrif has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court to quash the case filed by the ED.

There will be an inquiry as to how Kirit Somaiya got the FIR when he was not involved in the Hasan Mushrif case. The High Court has ordered an inquiry. The Pune Sessions Court will conduct the inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the properties linked to Hasan Mushrif in Pune and Kolhapur on Friday. The agency is conducting search operations in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a cooperative sugar mill. The investigation agency had also conducted a search operation on properties linked to Mushrif and his relatives in January this year.

Bharatiya Janta Party leader Kirit Somaiya has levelled serious allegations against Hasan Mushrif. Somaiya has alleged the involvement of Hasan Mushrif in a Rs 127 Crore Money Laundering scam, he also alleges irregularities to the tune of Rs 100 Crore in a cooperative sugar mill owned by him.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department had also searched properties linked to Mushrif in the matter. However, the NCP leader has refused all the allegations against him and termed the agency raids as a political move by the ruling union government.