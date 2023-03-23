Bookie Anil Jaisinghani approaches Bombay HC challenging arrest in Amruta Fadnavis blackmailing case

Bookie Anil Jaisinghani has approached the Bombay High Court, challenging his arrest in a case where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis alleges an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore. The matter will come up for a hearing on March 27.

Video and audio clips, as well as WhatsApp messages seeking to blackmail Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta, were sent from an iPhone 8 found on bookie Anil Jaisinghani's person when he was arrested in Gujarat on Monday, according to Mumbai Police.

The police made this submission to a Sessions Court even as they sought the custody of the bookie for 14 days, along with that of his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani, who was arrested with him.

The police claimed that the iPhone 8's sim card number matched one saved on his daughter Anshika's phone as 'papayaaa,' proving that the phone belonged to the bookie.