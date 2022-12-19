Border issue very important for all of us, says Devendra Fadnavis in Maha legislative council session

Maharashtra legislative council session starts with Karnataka issue, Maharashtra deputy chief minister said an issue that's been simmering for 60 years is unlikely to get resolved in just one meeting. We have formed a joint committee and discussions are needed to resolve this.

Leader of opposition in council A Danve said in the recent meeting between home minister Amit Shah, CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis it was decided to have status quo.

Fadnavis is present in the Council, and will reply on behalf of government after opposition benches have spoken. This border issue is a very important one for us. All our Marathi people residing at the state border have full support. Earlier central government would not interfere between state level issues, but that's changed. Fadnavis further stated.

Karnataka CM has already clarified that the Twitter handle from which controversial tweets were made, does not belong to him. HM Shah has asked him to file FIR regarding this. Some of our people were visiting Karnataka and they have been detained by police there. We will make all efforts to ensure that they are freed and brought back.

