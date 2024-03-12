Borivali Building Collapse Update: Three Killed, One Critical After Part of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Mumbai Area (Watch Video)

An und-construction site in Borivali West, Mumbai, witnessed a horrific incident on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024, at approximately 1:02 PM. Scaffolding erected on the 16th floor of an under-construction building (ground floor + 24 floors) tragically collapsed, resulting in casualties.

As per reports, four individuals were injured in the collapse. Rushed to Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital by emergency responders, three of the injured succumbed to their injuries. The remaining victim is currently hospitalized in critical condition, as confirmed by Dr. Mantri, a medical officer at the hospital.

Check Details:

Three dead, one critical after part of scaffolding of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Injured After Part of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Borivali.

Visuals From the Collapsed Site:

The incident happened around 10 a.m. The Borivali fire brigade reached the scene and rescued four injured people. Further details in the incident are awaited.