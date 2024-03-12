Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Injured After Part of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Borivali

Four people were injured after the scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed from its 16th floor in Mumbai's Borivali area on Tuesday, March 12. The incident took place near Aditya College Kalpana Chawla Road around 10 a.m. The Borivali fire brigade reached the scene and rescued four injured people, who are currently hospitalised.

Check Details:

Four persons injuredScaffolding of the scaffolding of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

Four people injured when the Scaffolding of a building collapsed from its 16th floor, in Borivali West in Mumbai. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

In December last year, a portion of the compound, including the water tank, collapsed in Kurla East. However, residents had to vacate their homes quickly. Residents alleged the cave-in occurred due to construction work in the adjacent structure. No injuries were reported in the incident in Nehru Nagar.