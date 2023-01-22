Pakistan's Diana Baig ruled out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan have suffered a big blow ahead of next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup with news that star pacer Diana Baig will miss the tournament with a finger injury, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

Baig was ruled out due to a fracture in the index finger of the right hand. Right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who is part of the reserves for the Australia T20I series and ICC Women's T20 World Cup will replace Diana.

"Diana suffered an injury in the third ODI against Australia when she tried to take a return catch on the penultimate ball of the seventh over of Australia's innings. Diana was taken to the local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture," PCB said in an official statement.

The PCB medical panel have advised Baig to rest for four weeks, meaning the right arm bowler will miss the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa that commences on February 11.

Shamas will provide Pakistan with an extra batting option during the 16-day tournament, while the loss of Baig will rob the Asian country of one of their most consistent performers with the ball.

Pakistan are drawn in Group 2 at the Women's T20 World Cup, with their first match coming against arch-rival India in Cape Town on February 13.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan.

Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima and Kainat Imtiaz.

( With inputs from ANI )

