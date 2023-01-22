Mumbai's air quality remains in poor category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai, the financial capital of India remained poor on Sunday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 297 at 12.15 pm and the AQI is likely to remain in the poor category for the next few days.

The Mazgaon area of Mumbai recorded very poor at AQI 323, whereas the AQI of Colaba was recorded at 262 (poor). The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of Mumbai recorded an AQI of 339 and in the Chembur area, an AQI of 322 was recorded as very poor.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on the other hand recorded an Air Quality Index of 245 on Sunday on SAFAR. The areas near Delhi university saw an AQI of 290. In the NCR region, the air quality peaked in Noida with an AQI of 303. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded as 'moderate' at 169.