Bowing before Delhi Durbar: Opposition targets Ajit Pawar for travelling to Delhi to meet Amit Shah

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, was targeted on Thursday by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for flying to Delhi to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, claimed that Pawar had previously criticised BJP leaders for having to travel to Delhi in order to make decisions.

Now the same Ajit Pawar, who had an aura of his own, has to bow before the Delhi Durbar (rulers in Delhi), said the Sena (UBT) leader. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, Since when Maharashtra’s leadership started going to Delhi? When the Congress was in power and the Delhi high command gave orders, you criticised it. What has changed? For decision on anything from cabinet expansion to portfolio allocation, the once self-respecting leaders have to go to Delhi.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s Mahesh Tapase said it was surprising that a leader of Ajit Pawar’s stature had to travel to Delhi to meet the BJP top brass amidst the deadlock over portfolio allocation in the state. Earlier people would queue up at his (Ajit Pawar’s) office for work, Tapase said.

Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leader Praful Patel met Shah on Wednesday for the first time since they split the Sharad Pawar-led party and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Patel termed it a courtesy call.