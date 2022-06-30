Breaking! Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as CM in evening?

Mumbai: After 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Minister Eknath Shinde, revolted, the Shiv Sena split. Taking a stand against the Congress-NCP government, the MLAs parted ways with the Mahavikas Aghadi. Therefore, the Thackeray government was in the minority. The governor instructed the government to conduct a majority test. However, before that, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post and now the next political movement in the state has gained momentum.

It has come to light that the BJP-Shinde group will come together and claim power in the state. Eknath Shinde has left Goa for Mumbai. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan this evening, sources said. Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, and Eknath Shinde can take oath in today's swearing-in ceremony. BJP's core committee met in Mumbai. In charge of this meeting C. T Ravi was present. It is learned that a green signal was given from Delhi to conduct the swearing-in ceremony at the same meeting.

"It is necessary to establish power as soon as possible when the state has an unstable political environment. Many works have been dug up. It has started raining in some places. The government needs to be formed without delay as farmers are worried about heavy rains in many areas" this message has come from Delhi. A vote of confidence will be taken after the swearing-in ceremony. It is learned that the idea of ​​expanding the cabinet is coming up after that.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."