Brown sugar worth Rs 3.90 lakh seized from Virar

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, specifically in Virar, have confiscated brown sugar with an estimated value of Rs 3.90 lakh from two individuals. Both of these individuals have been arrested. This action was taken on November 2, as confirmed by an official on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that some people were coming near a hotel in Manvelpada in Virar, the local police laid a trap. Around 10.30 pm, when two suspicious persons were spotted near the place, the police nabbed them, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Unit-III of Virar police said. During their search, 17 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 3.90 lakh was recovered, he said.

Following the recovery of the drug, the police arrested the duo Amir Jakar Khan (35) and Haresh Manoj Patil (29), under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.