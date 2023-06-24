BRS party makes inroads with Sarpanch victory in Maharashtra

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a recently established political party in Maharashtra, has achieved its first victory in the sarpanch election. Sushma Vishnu Mule, representing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party, has been elected unanimously as the sarpanch of Savkheda gram panchayat in Gangapur taluka today.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former MLA Annasaheb Mane, and youth leader Santosh Annasaheb Mane actively participated in the election process for the position of sarpanch in Savkheda gram panchayat. In this election, Sushma Vishnu Mule was unanimously elected by all the members. With Sushma Vishnu Mule as the elected sarpanch, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party has secured its place as the first sarpanch in the state of Maharashtra, marking its entry into Gangapur Khultabad Assembly and the wider Maharashtra political landscape.

The Gangapur Khultabad constituency is experiencing a significant influx of party members joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in large numbers, indicating the party's strong prospects in the upcoming elections.