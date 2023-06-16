BRS will not enter into alliance with MVA in Maharashtra: Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not enter into an alliance with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra and asserted his party will fight every seat in the state in the civic, Assembly and general elections.

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating his party's office, the first in Maharashtra, on Wardha Road here, he said polls must be held using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Queried on whether his party would forge an alliance with the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, he said, We have seen so many fronts, United Front, National Front but these were not adequate. Hence, we are preparing the BRS agenda.

Any party which agrees with the BRS agenda for structural change can come with us, he said, adding the BRS was not thinking of any alliance as we will not need an alliance at all. Asked about the alleged misuse of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department, he said political parties are a pillar of democracy and must not be harassed in such a way.