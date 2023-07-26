Brutal knife attack in Mumbra: Woman and family members stabbed after refusing marriage proposal

A man allegedly stabbed a woman and her family members with a knife after she refused to marry him. The incident occurred near a luxurious cinema hall in the Mumbra area. The shocking incident was captured on a shop's CCTV footage. Subsequently, the attacker fled the scene, and the police are currently searching for him. The couple filed a complaint at Mumbra police station, leading to the registration of a case by the police.

The attacker brutally stabbed the woman along with her husband. Tabassum Sheikh and the accused, Farman Nisar Sheikh, lived in the same building, and they going both to be married, but Tabassum rejected the proposal to marry Farman due to his addiction. Later, in March 2022, Tabassum got married to another man named Ishtiaq Sheikh.

A year and a half later, on July 21, when Tabassum visited her mother's house with her husband, Ishtiaq, to get an Aadhaar card, Farman arrived there and assaulted Tabassum with a knife. "You have made a big mistake by breaking the marriage with me, now look what I do," Farman threatened. As Tabassum started screaming, Ishtiaq tried to reason with Farman, but Farman also attacked Ishtiaq. Not only that, but Farman also kicked and punched Ishtiaq.

Farman issued a threatening ultimatum, saying, "If you reject me, you can't be with anyone else; I won't let you go." He proceeded to attack Tabassum and her husband with a sharp knife. Subsequently, Tabassum and her husband filed a complaint at the Mumbra police station, leading to the registration of a case. The police are currently conducting a search for Farman.