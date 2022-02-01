Budget 2022: Dr Bhagwat Karad to co-present Budget with Nirmala Sitharaman

The son of Marathwada, who has traveled from super specialist pediatric surgeon to public servant, will present the country's budget today. Union Finance Minister Bhagwat Karad will present the budget along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Many projects in Marathwada are stalled, so all the eyes are on what will be new with these projects.

Very few people know about Bhagwat Karad who is a doctor by profession. For the first time since Aurangabad got a seat in the Union Cabinet as Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in the post-independence period, he will be in the main team presenting the Union Budget on Tuesday 1st February. For the first time since independence, the opportunity to be in the central budget process. This is a good thing for Aurangabad because of Karad. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Karad will present the budget. This is a great opportunity in our life and it is a wonderful and unforgettable moment, Karad said this while talking to Lokmat on the eve of the budget.

Bhagwat Karad was born into a normal family. Initially, he and his parents were living in a makeshift house, while the family was struggling to make ends meet. Educated under difficult circumstances, he took the road to Aurangabad to become a doctor and became the first surgeon to treat children in Marathwada. In doing so, he did not neglect his family. He also taught his siblings and on the other hand continued medical services and public service.