Buffalo swallows gold mangalsutra worth Rs 2 lakh; what happens next will surprise you!

In a truly extraordinary incident that unfolded in Washim, Maharashtra, a buffalo found itself at the center of attention after it ingested a gold mangalsutra worth a staggering two lakh rupees. Following a remarkable two-hour-long surgical procedure, the mangalsutra was successfully recovered, bringing immense relief to its owners.

The strange sequence of events began when Geeta Bai Bhoyar, a resident of Sarsi village in Washim, placed her mangalsutra on a plate before retiring to bed one night in late September. The following morning brought a shocking revelation: her buffalo had casually devoured the valuable piece of jewellery along with its usual morning meal of soybean husks. Realizing her mangalsutra had gone missing, Geeta Bai Bhoyar initially suspected theft or foul play. She initiated a search for the valuable piece of jewelry. As time passed, a recollection struck her—she had given the buffalo soybean husks from the same plate that held her mangalsutra.

Concerned about the buffalo's well-being and the missing jewelry, the Bhoyar family consulted local veterinarians. Despite an ultrasound examination, the missing mangalsutra remained elusive. However, a metal detector confirmed its presence inside the buffalo's stomach.

The Bhoyar family decided to opt for surgery to retrieve the gold mangalsutra from the buffalo's stomach. On September 28, a surgical team successfully located and recovered the mangalsutra from the animal's stomach, along with the remnants of its soybean feed.

Following the two-hour-long surgical procedure, the buffalo, which underwent around 60-65 stitches, is presently under meticulous observation. The Bhoyar family, alongside dedicated veterinarians, is ensuring the animal's ongoing recovery.

This incident quickly captured the attention of the entire Washim district, thrusting the buffalo into unexpected local fame and making it a topic of conversation throughout the region.