Building collapse in Washim district; no casualties reported

An incident of a two-story building collapsing has occurred in Washim district today. The building was old. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. It's worth noting that if anyone had been residing within that building, the consequences could have been severe. The building vanished in just ten seconds, as captured accurately on camera.

An old dilapidated building in the main Shiv Chowk of Malegaon city in Washim district collapsed suddenly today. Fortunately, since there were no vehicles passing on this route and no occupants inside the building when it collapsed, there were no casualties. However, the debris from the collapsed building fell onto the adjacent pavement, resulting in visible damage.

The debris from the building had fallen onto the road, causing a disruption to traffic. Following the incident, the police were promptly informed. Subsequently, with the assistance of the municipal authorities, efforts were initiated to clear the debris from the road.