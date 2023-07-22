Buldhana: 120 residents stranded in floodwaters, rescue operation underway

Khamgaon, Jalgaon Jamod, and Sangrampur talukas experienced heavy rainfall from Friday night to Saturday morning, causing significant disruptions to normal life. Tragically, a person from Eklara Banoda was swept away in the floodwaters of the Kedar River. As a result of the intense downpour, numerous villages in Jalgaon Jamod and Sangrampur talukas have been isolated and cut off from the district.

The village is now completely surrounded by floodwaters, leaving approximately 120 residents stranded. In response, a disaster management team has been dispatched to the village to ensure their safe evacuation. As per the reports in Saam, Sub-Divisional Officer Shailesh Kale stated that they have requested a helicopter for the rescue operation. The stranded individuals will soon be safely evacuated with the assistance of a helicopter.

Flood In Yavatmal

On Friday night, the Yavatmal district experienced heavy rainfall, resembling cloudbursts, in different areas. Yavatmal taluka alone received a staggering 236 mm of rainfall within a span of 24 hours. As a consequence of the torrential downpour, 45 individuals find themselves stranded in floodwaters at Anand Nagar in Mahagaon taluka.