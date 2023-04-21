Buldhana district braces for unseasonal rainfall and gusty winds in next five days

On Thursday evening, the district was hit by heavy rainfall along with strong gusts of wind. According to the Meteorological department, the district is likely to experience light unseasonal rainfall for the next five days.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) five-day weather forecast on April 21, it is expected that Buldhana district will witness scattered instances of light unseasonal rainfall between April 21 and 25. Additionally, isolated areas in the district may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on April 21, 22, 24, and 25.

Farmers are advised to take proper care of their harvested agricultural produce, vegetables, and fruits due to the possibility of unseasonal rain and gusty winds. They should store these items in a safe place. Additionally, farmers are advised not to burn crop residue in the field due to the current temperature and the possibility of gusty winds. They should regularly soak crops, orchards, and vegetable crops using micro-irrigation methods, especially when the onion crop is in the mature stage or 8-15 days before harvest to make the harvesting process easier.

Due to the likelihood of lightning accompanied by thunder, it is recommended to keep animals tied up in a safe location. Instead of grazing in the open, their fodder should be provided within the shed. Farmers are advised to use the Damini mobile app to receive precise forecasts about lightning and prevent loss of life.