Buldhana Road Accident: School Headmaster Killed in Late-Night Motorcycle Crash

Road accidents in Maharashtra are becoming increasingly frequent, with fatality rates now outpacing the number of people who survive serious collisions. Motorcycles - still the primary mode of transport between urban and rural areas - are often blamed, particularly for nighttime accidents on smooth highways, where riders tend to travel at high speeds, losing control and suffering catastrophic consequences. In a particularly tragic incident, Santosh Anand Sonu, headmaster of Zilla Parishad Primary School in Savkhed Tejan village, Dusarbid taluka (Buldhana district), died in a motorcycle accident late on June 8. Mr. Santosh Anand Sonu, known for his vigorous advocacy on behalf of teachers - as group coordinator for the Sindkhed Raja Panchayat Samiti, head of a local education center, and taluka president of the Kastrib Teachers Association - was en route to Jalna to attend to some educational matters. He had postponed his wedding celebrations to undertake this trip.

Also Read: How Mumbai Woman Suffers Heart Attack Linked to Long-Term Use of Contraceptive Pills

At approximately 11 pm, his motorcycle skidded on the state highway stretch between Dharkalyan and Pirkalyan. The crash caused a serious head injury, and Santosh Anand Sonu lost his life on the spot. His untimely death has sent ripples of grief through the educational community and his native village, where residents and fellow educators are mourning.

A funeral service was held at 1 pm on June 9 in Savkhed Tejan, with prominent figures from education, medicine, and politics paying their respects.