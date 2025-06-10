How Mumbai Woman Suffers Heart Attack Linked to Long-Term Use of Contraceptive Pills

A 27-year-old woman from Mumbai suffered a heart attack just a day after experiencing acidity and chest pain late at night on June 2. The incident shocked her family, especially since young women of childbearing age are generally protected against heart disease due to the hormone oestrogen. Oestrogen helps keep blood vessels open and reduces inflammation.

Following medical investigations, it was found that the woman had been regularly taking contraceptive pills to manage her polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder causing irregular periods and ovarian cysts. She had been facing these issues for over 10 years and had been on the pill for the past seven years, according to a report by The Indian Express.

A resident of Mahim, she was unaware that contraceptive pills could increase the risk of blood clots, which can trigger a heart attack. While oral contraceptives are commonly recommended for PCOS patients to regulate periods and control male hormone levels, they can also have cardiovascular side effects.

How Oestrogen Pills Increase the Risk of Heart Attack

Although oestrogen is considered cardio-protective, oral contraceptive pills that contain synthetic oestrogen can paradoxically increase the risk of heart attacks. Experts explain that these pills raise the likelihood of blood clots—a condition known as thrombosis—which can block arteries and lead to a heart attack.

They can also cause high blood pressure, one of the major risk factors for heart disease. Additionally, oral contraceptives can alter blood cholesterol levels by raising LDL (low-density lipoprotein or "bad" cholesterol) and lowering HDL (high-density lipoprotein or "good" cholesterol), further elevating the risk of cardiovascular problems.

According to The Indian Express, oestrogen increases the risk of clot formation in various parts of the body. These clots can obstruct blood flow in veins, causing swelling, pain, reduced oxygen supply, and placing extra strain on both the heart and lungs.

Which Women Are Most at Risk?

Women over the age of 35 are at a higher risk of heart attacks related to oral contraceptive use. The risk increases significantly for women who smoke or suffer from other health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated haemoglobin levels, or high platelet counts.

Prevention

Women taking contraceptive pills should consult a cardiologist to assess their risk factors for heart disease. If there are signs of circulatory issues, such as leg swelling, doctors may recommend oral anticoagulants to prevent clot formation.