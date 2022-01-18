Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai court reserves order on bail plea of Vishal Kumar Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh

Mumbai's Bandra Court reserved order on the bail applications of Vishal Kumar Jha, Mayank Rawat and Shweta Singh arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, till January 20.

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Monday opposed the bail pleas of the three stating that the investigation suggested that the accused were also involved in 'Sulli Deals' app case.

Advocate Sandeep Sherkhane represented accused Mayank Rawat.

A Bandra court had earlier sent Bulli Bai app case co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28. Before this, they were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14. They were arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Vishal Kumar Jha has been sent to judicial custody will January 24.

( With inputs from ANI )

