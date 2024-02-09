Bullock Cart Races in Kothrud's Mahatma Hill Draw Ire Among Environmentalists and Nature Lovers

Pune: Bullock cart races are commonplace in rural districts and villages of Maharashtra. However, such races may create concerns for different reasons, as it has in the case of races taking place on Mahatma Hill in Kothrud. For this, the land there has been leveled, which poses a threat to the area's biodiversity. There is a possibility of a bullock cart race on Sunday.

Some people took the initiative to enjoy the bullock cart races in the city and held them on a flat area on Mahatma Hill in Kothrud. For this, long linear stripes have been created there. The ground has been dug for it. It's really a plateau and a meadow-like area. Therefore, the biodiversity of the meadow can be seen in this place. With the start of a bullock cart race there, there is chaos and destruction of the land. This has drawn the ire of hikers and bird watchers. Some people had complained to the construction department. But the officials came and just inspected and did not take action.

Mahatma Hill does not come under the forest department. It is under Bio-Diversity Park (BDP). The land belongs to a private entity and has reservations of BDP on it. Some residents had complained to them as the construction department was monitoring it. No action has been taken so far. Indeed, the excavation has been carried out as the belts have been made for this bullock cart race. Biodiversity scholar Arnav Gandhe has also expressed his displeasure over this. Many birds nest in the grasses here. Now, it appears that the land has been dug up and damaged.