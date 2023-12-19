Burglar dozes off in the restaurant he meant to rob, gets caught

Mapusa: A restaurant in Mapusa market was the scene of a bizarre incident on Tuesday. A burglar entered the restaurant at dawn with the intent of robbing the place but was not able to steal anything worthwhile. He decided to instead feast in the restaurant, burnt the counter out of frustration, and fell asleep before getting caught by the police the next day.

Two days ago he had also robbed another hotel in the market. According to the police, the incident occurred at at Monday at 5:30 AM. The arrested suspect has been identified as Harihar Das (18, Bihar).

The robber had first broken into a beauty parlor from its terrace to steal, but could not find many valuable things to get his hands on. He also vandalized and burnt equipment in the parlor in frustration. Then he entered into the neighboring restaurant on the other end of the building. He is said to have dined on the available food, smoked cigarettes, and ransacked the counter for stealing but could not find anything.



He burnt the counter as well and fell asleep right in the restaurant. When restaurant workers arrived in the morning, they found Das fast asleep and called their owner. Owner Swapnil Pednekar then called the police after beating up the robber. His previous robbery had yielded him some money which was confiscated upon his arrest.