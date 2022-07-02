Bus arrives to take back rebel MLAs from Goa

A bus has arrived at the Goa centre to take Shiv Sena’s rebel MLAs. According to the reports Shinde camp will leave the premises by 4 PM. After the rebel MLA Eknath Shinde took over as the Chief Minister of the state, now the security outside the house has been tightened. Police have also set up security at his residence in Thane. At present, Eknath Shinde is staying at the Taj Hotel in Goa along with other rebel MLAs. Their meeting is underway and Shinde is expected to return to Mumbai along with all the rebel MLAs by evening.



Security has been beefed up at Eknath Shinde's residence to prevent any untoward incidents. Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Dattatraya Karale, Upper Commissioner of Police Punjabrao Ugle, Special Branch Deputy Commissioner Sudhakar Pathare, Zone 5 Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathore, Deputy Commissioner of Transport Datta Kamble and other police officials reviewed the security of his residence today.



