Bus overturns on Nagpur-Hyderabad Highway, leaving one dead and eight injured

A major accident occurred on the Nagpur-Hyderabad highway in Hinganghat, Wardha district, resulting in the overturning of a passenger bus as it tried to avoid a pothole. Tragically, one passenger lost their life, and eight others sustained injuries in the incident, which took place around 5 am near Saguna Company in Arvi Shivara.

As of now, the identities of the victims remain unknown. According to reports from local media, the accident involved a private bus traveling from Nagpur to Hyderabad, carrying a total of 28 passengers. The bus veered out of control while attempting to avoid the pothole and subsequently overturned. It was on a high-speed journey to Hinganghat when the mishap occurred, with passengers trapped beneath the overturned bus. Sadly, one individual lost their life at the scene, while eight others sustained injuries. The bus itself suffered extensive damage.

Following the accident, the passengers cried out for help, drawing the attention of locals who promptly rushed to the scene. Authorities were alerted, and the injured passengers received immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital. The accident disrupted traffic flow on the highway temporarily, but police swiftly took control of the situation, clearing the roadway for other commuters. The Hinganghat police department is currently leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.