Bust of Late Hiraben Modi, Mother of PM Modi Installed in Inchalkaranji Temple

Ichalkaranji (Kolhapur): For the first time in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother late Hiraben Modi bust has been ...

Ichalkaranji (Kolhapur): For the first time in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother late Hiraben Modi bust has been installed in the Gajanan Maharaj temple in Khotwadi (Hatkanangle), 5 km from Ichalkaranji.Half-statues of Bharat Mata and singer Lata Mangeshkar have also been created. 

Gajanan Maharaj Temple at Khotwadi has the status of A pilgrimage site. There is a 21-foot grand statue of Mother India, a 75-foot-high flag pole erected on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, sculptures of various revolutionaries, and two big elephants. 

