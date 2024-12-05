'But If We Feel...': Raj Thackeray Congratulates Devendra Fadnavis on Becoming Maharashtra CM With Cryptic Post

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray congratulated BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, December 5, in a cryptic post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Fadnavis took oath in the presence of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other VVIPs for Bollywood as well as industry tycoons.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister for the first time and NCP leader Ajit Pawar for the sixth time.

"Today my friend and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra Shri. Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis for taking oath as Chief Minister for the third time," said MNS chief Raj Thackeray in a post on X.

Raj Thackeray also expressed his regret that Devendra Fadnavis should have got this opportunity in 2019, but he did not get that opportunity then. "They really should have had this opportunity in 2019, but what happened then and later in 2022, missed that opportunity. Anyway, but this time, I hope you will use the incredible majority that the people of Maharashtra have given to the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis for the sake of this state, for the Marathi people here and for the Marathi language and culture," he added.

आज माझे स्नेही आणि भारतीय जनता पक्षाचे महाराष्ट्रातील नेते श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी तिसऱ्यांदा मुख्यमंत्रीपदाची शपथ घेतली, याबद्दल त्यांचं अभिनंदन.



२०१९ ला खरंतर ही संधी त्यांना मिळायला हवी होती, पण तेंव्हा आणि पुढे २०२२ मध्ये जे घडलं त्यामुळे ती संधी हुकली. असो, पण यावेळेस… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) December 5, 2024

Raj Thackeray also said that if the government makes a mistake, we will continue to show that mistake. "For the next 5 years, any good initiative of the government will be supported by me and my party." "But if we feel that the government is making mistakes, people are taking them for granted, even if it is not possible in the legislature, we will definitely make the government aware of their mistakes outside the legislature..."

Thackeray also send best wishes to the Mahayuti alliance leaders in a post on X. "Chief Minister Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's best wishes to Eknath Shinde and Shri Ajit Pawar and to all their future cabinet colleagues!."