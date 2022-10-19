Cache of arms seized in Mumbai's goat farm, 1 held

Mumbai Police recovered a cache of arms from a goat-rearing farm in the Behram Baug area and arrested a man for his alleged connection with the incident, said officials on Wednesday.

The searches were made by Unit 9 of the Mumbai Crime Branch detained an accused from the Behrambagh area for allegedly keeping illegal arms and ammunition at his goat-rearing place, informed the officials on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Syed Majeed Alam alias Vicky and the police recovered seven swords and a knife.

"We received reliable information that one person is carrying illegal swords and arms at his goat farm godown at Gulshan Nagar, Near Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai," said Police Sub-Inspector, Tawde, who headed the investigation.

On further investigation, the police also recovered another pair of a sword and a knife from Alam's office at YM Enterprises, informed the officials.

"A case has been registered in Oshivara Police Station and we have initiated investigations at Unit 09," said PSI Tawde.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor