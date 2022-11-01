Car catches fire on flyover in Matunga, no casualties reported

A car caught fire on a flyover in Matunga area of central Mumbai, and no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to a report of PTI, the car with two occupants was on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road around 4.45 pm, when smoke started emanating from the vehicle’s engine, the official said. The vehicle was immediately halted and the occupants alighted safely. Within a few seconds, the car was engulfed in flames, he said.

Traffic on the arterial road was affected for close to 30 minutes due to the blaze, he added.