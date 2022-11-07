Case registered against online fraudster dupes people with fake bookings at resort in Mumbai

An offence has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly duping people by linking his phone number to the website of a city-based resort and taking money from them online for bookings.

According to a report of PTI, based on a complaint lodged by the resort, the police registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, an official said.

Proprietors of Green Village Resort based in the western suburb of Malwani approached the police after many people started arriving at the facility claiming to have made a booking, he said.

The fraudster had allegedly charged people anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 90,000 for bookings in the last 15 days, he said.