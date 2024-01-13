Cases of Birds Die to Manja Drops, Activist Says Lackadaisical Approach Can Cost Birds Human Lives

Last year in December, a 37-year-old police constable lost his life as a manja (glass coated thread) slit his throat while he was riding his motorbike. Every year during Makar Sankranti a large number of birds die or get seriously injured due to the use of manja (glass coated thread) used for flying kites.

Even after the festival, the threads are usually discarded improperly, which are then carried by the birds for building their nests. In the process, the birds or their chicks get entangled in them and succumb to injuries, said Nisha Kunju, Honorary Animal Welfare Officer and International Representative of Maharashtra State for International Organisation for Animal Protection (OIPA).

Kunju says that over the period, cases of birds dying due to manja has dropped due to awareness among citizens. “Earlier, we used to get 50 to 60 cases of birds entangled in manja. Now, this has dropped to a few,” said Kunju. However, he added that despite the number of instances having dropped, a lackadaisical approach can cost birds or even human lives.

Sunish Subramanian, Honorary Wildlife Warden and Founder of NGO Amma Care Foundation (ACF) and Plant and Animals Welfare Society - Mumbai (PAWS-Mumbai) said citizen should always be alert during Makar Sankranti and after too, because some time birds are entangled in manja and found hanging on trees and wire’s around your society or buildings and they should regularly check terrace of the buildings. “Citizens can call for help if they spot a bird in distress by contacting our helpline 9833480388 and co-ordinate with them to either fetch the wounded bird or to deliver it yourself,” said Subramanian. He further added if there is a wild bird, citizens can also report it to the forest department helpline 1926 also.

Subramanian suggested a few tips to prevent hurting birds on Makar Sankranti. “Don't fly kites, especially in the area near to the bird feeding and nesting area. If you see any bird entangled in a manja please report to the nearest animal welfare group as early as possible. Do not use glass coated thread or Chinese Manja which is very dangerous to both birds as well as humans and call the Fire Brigade at 101 to rescue birds from a height,” he said.