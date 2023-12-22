CAT 2023 Results Declared: Maharashtra Leads with Perfect 100 Percentile Scorers

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results were announced on Thursday, revealing that around 2.88 lakh candidates out of approximately 3.28 lakhs registered eligible candidates appeared for the exam. The overall attendance rate was approximately 88%. Out of the candidates who took the exam, 36% were females, 64% were males, and 5 candidates represented the transgender community. In terms of top-performing states, Maharashtra secured the lead with four candidates achieving a perfect 100 percentile score, followed closely by Telangana with two 100 percentile scorers. Other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, each had one top scorer with a 100 percentile.

Maharashtra continued to dominate in the 99.99 percentile range, with nine students securing the second-highest score. The state also performed exceptionally well in the 99.98 percentile range, with eight students achieving this distinction. Delhi stood out in the 99.99 percentile range with seven high scorers. In the 99.98 percentile range, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Delhi were the leading states, each with three students achieving the top scores. The results highlight the academic excellence of students from various states, with Maharashtra and Delhi prominently standing out in the high-percentile categories.

Meanwhile, The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will soon release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes. Apart from IIMs, 91 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2023 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.