CBI court acquits Chhota Rajan in Mumbai union leader Datta Samant murder case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday acquitted gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje aka Chhota Rajan accused of orchestrating the high-profile murder of famous trade union leader Dr Datta Samant. Samant was allegedly shot dead in Mumbai in 1997.

Special CBI judge AM Patil acquitted Rajan of all the charges in connection with the high-profile murder case for “want of cogent evidence”. According to the prosecution, on January 16, 1997, Dr Samant was proceeding in his jeep from Powai to Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar when he was attacked near Naresh general store on Padmavati Road.The prosecution said that four unknown persons, who came on bikes, obstructed the Dr Samant’s vehicle and fired at least seventeen bullets at the trade union leader and fled the spot.Dr Samant was immediately rushed to the nearby Aniket Nursing Home, where he was declared brought dead.