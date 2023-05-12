CBSE Class 12 results announced

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results of Class 12 board examination. Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board may also provide these results via IVRS and SMS. CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams. Students can check their marks online using roll number, school number and admit card ID. CBSE Class 10 results have not been declared yet.

CBSE Results 2023: Steps to check scores

Go to results.cbse.nic.in

Go to Class 12th result page.

Login by entering the asked information.

Check and download your CBSE result.

