CEE Rajiv Kumar flags off biycle rally in Pune to create voter registration awareness

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar flagged off a bicyle rally in Maharashtra's Pune city to create awareness about vote registration as part of the national level launch of a special summary revison of their voter's lit.

Explaining the robustness of the Indian electoral rolls, Kumar said there are 2.49 lakh voters who are more than 100 years old. The summary revision takes place every year. But this year we are doing a very focused activity and starting it all over the country from Pune today, he said.

What does it mean? Everywhere in the country and the farthest possible states, be it hills, coastal lines, everywhere, inaccessible terrains, deserts, everywhere every single citizen gets enlisted as a voter and strengthens the democracy by not only getting registered but also casting his/her vote,”the CEC said while flagging off the bicycle rally at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune’s Balewadi area.

We want to request all voters in the urban areas, all the youth to come participate, get registered and vote. It is only through your voting that the democratic traditions become absolutely robust and strong, Kumar said.